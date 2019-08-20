Poll: Biden regains double-digit lead over 2020 Dems

A new CNN poll out Tuesday shows Joe Biden is the only Presidential Democratic candidate to make meaningful gains in polls.

PHOTO: Joe Biden, Former Vice President of the United States, Photo Date: June 4, 2019

He now has 29 percent support, up 7 points compared to a late June CNN survey.

Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders is at 15 percent and Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren is at 14 percent.

The only other meaningful statistical change in polls was for California Senator Kamala Harris. She dropped 12 points to now 5 percent since the June poll.

