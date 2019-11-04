Poll: Biden holds the lead, Warren gaining ground

While former Vice President Joe Biden continues to hold a solid lead, Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren is gaining ground.

A new ABC News/ Washington Poll released last weekend shows Biden at 27%, Warren in second at 21% and Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders in third at 19%.

Compared to their previous polls, Warren was at 11% in July while both Biden and Sanders lost a little ground.

South Bend Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg is next with 7%.

According to the poll, Kamala Harris has lost major ground since July, going from 11 to now just 2%.

