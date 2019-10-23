Poll: 55% of voters approve of House impeachment inquiry

More than half of Americans approve of the impeachment inquiry into President Trump, according to a new Quinnipiac University national poll released Wednesday morning.

Photo Source: Gage Skidmore / CC BY-SA 2.0 / Pixabay / MGN

The poll shows approval among voters reached 55 percent, the highest level, while 43 percent disapprove. Last week, 51 percent of voters approved of the inquiry, while 45 percent disapproved.

The poll results show 48 percent of voters said President Trump should be impeached and removed from office while 46 percent said she should stay. The number also rose from the week before.

According to the poll, 48 percent of voters approve the way President Trump is handling the economy while 48 percent disapprove. A majority of voters say the economy is in good shape, however, voters are also concerned about the future of the economy as 17 percent say it is very likely that there will be an economic recession in the next year and 39 percent say it is somewhat likely.

Quinnipiac University surveyed 1,587 registered voters nationwide with a margin of error of +/- 3.1 percentage points, including the design effect.

