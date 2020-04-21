Polk County sheriff's office identifies Grimes woman found dead in house

The Polk County Sheriff's Office has identified a woman whose body was found inside a house near Grimes over the weekend.

The sheriff's office said in a news release Tuesday that 35-year-old Melanie Scheuring, of Grimes, was found dead in a home that deputies, firefighters, and medics had been called to Sunday morning.

Officials say arriving deputies and medics found a Scheuring unresponsive in the home, along with her 46-year-old fiance. Authorities have not released the fiance's name or given details on how she died.

The Polk County Sheriff's Office and the Iowa Division of Criminal of Investigation are investigating the death.