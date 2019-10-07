Police: Des Moines man accused of holding woman captive, beating her

Des Moines Police arrested a man for holding a woman captive in a basement and beating her.

Prosecutors charged 39-year-old Matthew Sites for domestic abuse assault, willful injury, and false imprisonment, according to station KCCI. Police say he held the victim for eight hours last week, not letting her leave or call for help.

The following Wednesday morning, she was able to call for help.

The victim, who was in a relationship with Sites for 11 years. told police he punched her and beat her with a flashlight and rolling pin.

The victim is now in stable condition.

Sites is currently in the Polk County Jail on a $21,000 bond.

Her brother believes Sites' substance abuse led to his attack.