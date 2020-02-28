Police warn public of thefts involving vehicle catalytic converters

Authorities in Des Moines are seeing a rise in crime when it comes to thieves ripping off catalytic converters.

Skeffington's Formal Wear surveillance video shows a man walking up to the lot Feb. 13 at 4:14 a.m. The owner, Frank Harty, said the man knocked out three catalytic converters and took them within 10 minutes.

So far, Skeffington's has had 15 catalytic converters stolen, and it's not the only one. Little Sprouts Children's Center had two vans hit. The Altoona Police Department is investigating a possible connection between Wednesday's high-speed chase and the catalytic converter thefts.

Mechanic Nick Meese said thieves crawl under higher vehicles, like vans or trucks, make a quick cut with a saw then melt down the metal for palladium, which is now going for nearly $3,000.