Police treating shooting death on Monday in Iowa City as homicide

Law enforcement officials are investigating after a man was shot and killed on the south side of Iowa City on Monday morning.

At around 9:55 a.m. on Monday, April 20, 2020, Iowa City Police received a report of a person who had suffered a gunshot wound at 1960 Broadway Street. Police located a man in one of the apartments at that address who had been shot.

The man, who police identified as Kejaun Winters, 21, of Iowa City, later died from the gunshot wounds.

Police are considering the incident a homicide. They have not named any suspects, but an investigation is ongoing.

Anybody with information about the incident or a potential suspect may call Andy Rich, the investigator on the case, at (319) 356-5276. Iowa City Area Crimestoppers is also offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest. They can be contacted, anonymously, at (319) 358-TIPS, their website, or by using the P3 Tips app.