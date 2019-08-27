Police to hold active shooter drill at Kennedy Mall in Dubuque

Dubuque police are scheduled to hold an active shooter drill inside Kennedy Mall Friday night.

According to a press release from the mall, it will start at 9 p.m., after the mall has closed for the day.

The drill is designed to help first responders deal with an armed intruder in a public venue.

"People living near the mall should not be alarmed by the sight of police and emergency vehicles or by unusual sounds emanating from the mall," mall officials said in a press release. "We ask that members of the general public refrain from entering the mall property during this exercise, as their presence might interfere with training activities."