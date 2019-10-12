Police take corrective action on patrol car window tints

The Cedar Rapids Police Department took action after someone brought it to their attention that a number of patrol car window tints are too dark.

Authorities said they were made aware of the dark window tints by a resident after they had received a ticket for their window tints. Police said the tint on six of its patrol cars violated state law as well as a small number of personal vehicles.

Chief Wayne Jerman said they have been removed the window tints from the patrol cars and asked employees to do the same.

