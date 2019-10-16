Police: suspect stole 'thousands of dollars'' worth of jewelry from store near Lindale Mall

Cedar Rapids police are looking for a suspect accused of stealing jewelry from the Jared's store location near Lindale Mall.

It happened just before 11:15 a.m. Tuesday when a man stole several loose diamonds in a box worth several thousand dollars, police said. He then left in a vehicle, heading toward the old Sears location.

Police said the suspect is described as a black man wearing tan pants, work boots and a denim jacket with a fur collar. He is about 5 feet 8 inches tall and 175 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 319-286-5491 or Linn County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-CS-CRIME.