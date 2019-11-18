Police still looking for suspect accused of stealing jewelry from store near Lindale Mall

The Cedar Rapids Police Department has released the image of the suspect accused of stealing thousands of dollars worth of jewelry from the Jared location near Lindale Mall.

Around 11:15 a.m. on Oct. 15, police said a man stole several loose diamonds in a box. He then left in a vehicle, heading toward the old Sears location.

On Monday, the police released a picture of the suspect who is described as a black man wearing tan pants, work boots and a denim jacket with a fur collar. He is about 5 feet 8 inches tall and 175 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 319-286-5491 or Linn County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-CS-CRIME.