Police seeking driver of car that struck child in Iowa City

Police in Iowa City are asking for the public's help to locate the driver a car that struck a seven-year-old then left the scene on Friday evening.

Officers responded to the 1400 block of Aber Avenue for a report a vehicle striking a child and leaving the area. The child was taken to an area hospital with minor injuries.

The vehicle was described as a black sedan with two yellow triangular flags with black lettering attached to the doors. The vehicle continued eastbound on Aber Avenue and went in an unknown direction on Sunset Street.

Iowa City Police are asking for the public's help to identify the vehicle and driver involved in this incident. Iowa City Area Crime Stoppers is also offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information about this incident that leads to an arrest.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Iowa City Police at 319-356-5276.