Police searching for student who had loaded gun at Iowa City school

Police are searching for the student now charged for carrying a gun at Tate High School in Iowa City Wednesday.

Police initially released the 19-year-old student Wednesday, saying officers did not have enough information to arrest the student while they waited for a search warrant.

Police have not released the name of the student.

That warrant eventually let police search the student's backpack where officers found a loaded gun. An arrest warrant is now out for the student for a charge of carrying weapons.

Police say the student did not make any threats.

Police had additional officers at Tate High School Thursday, as well as at nearby City High. The district also followed standard precautionary measures by securing doors.

