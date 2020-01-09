Police say suspect was driving slain man's car when captured

Authorities say a man suspected of killing a 74-year-old Davenport resident was driving the resident's car when police spotted and then arrested him.

Charlie Gary III is charged with murder, robbery and burglary. Scott County court records don't list the name of an attorney who could comment for him. He was arrested Wednesday.

A criminal complaint says the 19-year-old admitted breaking into the home of Robert Long, intending to steal Long's car. The document says Gary told investigators that he strangled Long and then drove away in the car. Long's body was found Tuesday.