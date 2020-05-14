Police respond to shots fired calls Thursday behind Lindale Mall

The Cedar Rapids Watch Command reported that officers responded to a shots fired call Thursday afternoon.

The incident happened at 3:19 p.m. near the Firestone behind Lindale Mall.

Police say that it appeared that two vehicles were involved and exchanged gunfire.

Officers found shell casings on the 1st Ave. side of Lindale Mall, but no one was injured.

Police were given multiple descriptions and at this time do not have a usable description of a suspect or vehicle.

The investigation is ongoing.