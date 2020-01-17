Police respond to multiple weather-related crashes across the state

Cedar Rapids police say since the snow started on Friday afternoon, they responded to more than a dozen weather-related crashes.

Image of a snowplow near Interstate 80 on January 17, 2020. (Courtesy: Iowa DOT)

From 6 a.m. until 6 p.m. Friday night, the Iowa State Patrol says it responded to 92 crashes across the state.

As of Friday evening, the Black Hawk County Sheriff's Office says it responded to 20 crashes, which it says is a pretty typical day in that county. The sheriff's office says people heeding warnings and companies letting their employees off early helped to prevent more crashes.

Video courtesy of Iowa State Patrol.