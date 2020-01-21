Police release names of 2 people killed in Sioux City crash

Authorities have released the names of two people killed when the car they were in collided with a semitrailer in Sioux City.

The crash occurred around 9:30 p.m. Sunday. Police say the eastbound car didn't halt for a red light at an intersection and collided with the northbound semi.

The two people have been identified as the driver, 19-year-old Jordan Lines, and 18-year-old Rebecca Cedeno. They lived in Sioux City.

Police have not released the name of the truck driver, who police say wasn't injured.