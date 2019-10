Cedar Falls police released the name of the person who died in a head-on collision Thursday.

The fatal accident happened near Greenhill Road. Police identifed the passenger, who died in the crash, as Joyce Buhner, 70, from Waterloo.

The conditions of both drivers was not released at this time.

Police are also asking for any witnesses of the crash to contact them to help assist with the investigation. You can contact them at (319) 273-8612.