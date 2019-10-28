Police release more details on fiery crash in Cedar Rapids on Friday

Officials have released more information about a crash that left a man's vehicle as a fiery wreck on Friday.

Wreckage from a fiery car crash on the northeast side of Cedar Rapids on Friday, Oct. 25, 2019 (Taylor Holt/KCRG)

At around 1:33 p.m. on Friday, October 25, Cedar Rapids Police and other emergency responders received a report of an accident in the 3100 block of Riverside Drive NE. The report said that a vehicle was on fire.

Police said that witnesses saw a 2008 Audi A6 driven by Herbert Stone, 83, strike a flatbed trailer that was parked along the roadway. This apparently caused the vehicle to roll, but it landed upright on four wheels in the roadway.

Witnesses said there was a small explosion, which ignited the vehicle and Stone's clothing. He was able to exit the vehicle, and he attempted to put out the flames on himself by rolling on the ground. A nearby driver for UPS was able to use his jacket to help extinguish the flames on Stone.

Stone was taken to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, where information on his condition was not available.

The Cedar Rapids Fire Department and Area Ambulance Service also assisted in the emergency response.

Police are still investigating the crash.