Police: pedestrian jumps in front of moving vehicle near University of Northern Iowa campus

Police are investigating after a person jumped in from a car near the University of Northern Iowa campus.

It happened around 10:30 p.m. Thursday in the area of College and 23rd streets which is near the Hill.

Cedar Falls police said an initial investigation found the pedestrian ran out in front of the moving vehicle.

The pedestrian went to a Waterloo-area hospital for unknown injuries.

Police have not released the names of those involved or the current condition of the injured person.