Police oversight leads to shooting going unnoticed

How do you know if there was a shooting near where you live, work, or where your kids go to school? Normally, police alert the public, but one shooting victim’s story might have never been told if he hadn’t walked into our newsroom.

The man, who doesn’t want to be identified, showed up with a bullet hole in his back and the bullet still in his chest. He knew the person who shot him.

“My friend and I were strapping a mattress down and we just hear bang, pow,” he said.

He said the shooting happened on February 3rd while we were moving a mattress from a storage unit in Cedar Rapids’ southwest side.

“He put his window down and fired one time,” he said.

He said the friend of his helping to move the mattress drove him to St. Luke’s Hospital. He didn’t immediately tell police who had shot him but said he did a few days later. The police, however, never alerted the media or the public.

“I feel like if the Cedar Rapids Police are going to say that they are going to try and bring a stop to the violence that is going, then why not in my case?”

Cedar Rapids Police declined to do an interview for this story. A spokesperson admits that a release should have gone out. He gave several reasons as to why that didn’t happen, but all of them come down to oversight by police. Because departments, including Cedar Rapids, encrypt police scanners, that notice is one of the only ways the public or media would know a violent crime happened.

“Anytime there is a concern or some kind of issue that could affect the public’s safety, it’s always important to get that information out,” said Marion Police Officer Tom Daubs.

Officer Daubs is not involved in the investigation, but he said encrypted police scanners do make sense.

“In law enforcement, we don’t always want the public to know what we are doing,” he said. “It could be something like a fugitive that we are looking for who has a warrant for their arrest; if they knew the police were coming to their house they might take advantage and hide or even take up tactical advantage.”

The Cedar Rapid Police Department said it will continue to look into how and when the shooting happened, but that’s not giving peace of mind to the person who was shot.

“I’ve called them every single day,” he said. “I called them as soon as I left the hospital.”

Police said they aren’t trying to hide information and people can search police calls on its website. As for the shooting itself, police said they are investigating but said parts of the victim's story don’t add up with other evidence.

