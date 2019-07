Police are on the hunt for a man who escaped his work release. Aiden Alan Edward Miller was convicted on assault while participating in a felony along with other crimes in Wapello County.

Miller failed to report back to the Ottumwa Residential Facility on Wednesday.

He is a 32-year-old white male around 6 feet tall and weighs 260 pounds.

Anyone with information on where he could be should contact local police.