Police officer shoots driver when driver sprays officer with a chemical agent

The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation is looking into an officer involved shooting.

It happened during a traffic stop at 3:08 a.m. in the 300 block of NW 3rd Street in Leon, according to the DCI.

The driver in the traffic stop is a man in his 50s. Authorities say he sprayed the Leon Police Officer with a chemical agent, and the officer shot him in response.

The driver was airlifted to a Des Moines hospital. He’s in critical condition.

The police officer is on paid administrative leave.

The DCI is not releasing the names of the officer or the driver.

