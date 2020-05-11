Police offer reward for information leading to arrest in Judeah Dawson's homicide

The Cedar Rapids Police Department said Linn County Crime Stoppers is offering a $3,500 reward for information leading to an arrest in the shooting death of 16-year-old Judeah Dawson.

The shooting happened in the early morning hours of April 22 in the 200 block of 15th Street NW.

Authorities found Dawson with multiple gunshot wounds. He died at the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call Linn County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-CS-CRIME (1-800-272-7463).

Police said the case is still under investigation.