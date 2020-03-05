Police name the man who died from a stabbing on Wednesday

Cedar Rapids Police have released the name of the man who died from a stabbing early Wednesday.

Authorities are investigating after a stabbing early Wednesday morning in the 700 block of 8th Avenue SW in Cedar Rapids. (Josh Scheinblum/KCRG)

The man was identified as 35-year-old Tremaine Williams.

The woman accused of killing him appeared in court this morning. 36-year-old Jacqueline Holmes is charged with first-degree murder.

The incident happened Wednesday morning in the 700 block of 8th Avenue Southwest. Police say Holmes and Williams may have been in a relationship.

Holmes is in the Linn County Jail on a $750,000 cash bond.