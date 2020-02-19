Police: medical emergency causes crash at Hwy. 30, Edgewood Road SW; two seriously hurt

Police said a medical emergency contributed to a crash that sent two people to the hospital with serious injuries Tuesday night in Cedar Rapids.

Just before 8:50 p.m., police said a 58-year-old man was on the eastbound exit from Highway 30 to Edgewood Road SW when he suffered a medical emergency behind the wheel.

He went through the stoplight at Edgewood Road SW, crashing into a 21-year-old driver, police said.

Authorities said the 21-year-old had to be cut out of his car.

Both the 58-year-old man and the 21-year-old went to the hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries, according to the Cedar Rapids Police Department.

The incident remains under investigation.

The ramp was closed for about two hours.