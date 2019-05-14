Police: man threatens Cedar Rapids officer with box cutter after hit-and-run crash

Cedar Rapids police said an Olin man faces reckless driving and OWI charges following a hit-and-run Monday night.

Charles McMillin, 38, is also accused of threatening an officer with a box cutter.

It all started around 9 p.m., when police got a call about a red Saturn, driven by McMillan, speeding through the Blairs Ferry Road Walmart parking lot, driving over curbs. Shortly after, officers were called to Blairs Ferry Road and C Avenue NE for a hit-and-run crash involving the same car.

Around 9:05 p.m., authorities got a call about a crash involving the Saturn at 1st Avenue and 29th Street. McMillan ran from the scene but a responding officer quickly found him.

As the officer approached McMillan, he pulled out a box cutter. The officer then pulled out a taser and took McMillan into custody. He was charged with OWI and reckless driving.

He was taken to the Linn County Jail where authorities said he allegedly admitted to being under the influence of meth.