Police looking for man who squeezed trigger of fake gun at Iowa mall

Police in Davenport said a man with a gun they believe was fake pointed it in the air and squeezed the trigger at a mall.

In a Facebook post, police said it happened around 9 p.m. Monday night at North Park Mall.

Police said a black man in his early 20's went into the food court area with a 'fake, possible cap gun', pointed it in the air and squeezed the trigger while saying “next time it will be real.”

The man left. No one was hurt.

Police said the man has a skinny build and was wearing a black hoodie pulled over his face, and baggy shorts.

Anyone with information is asked to call Davenport police at 563-326-6125.