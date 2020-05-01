Police make another arrest in the Reginald Ward homicide incident

The Cedar Rapids Police Department have made another arrest in connection to the Reginald Ward homicide incident that occurred on October 30, 2019.

A man has been arrested and charged after court documents show he sexually abused a then 14-year-old. Documents state 23-year-old William C. Carnes is being charged with aggravated criminal sex abuse and two counts of unlawful solicitation of a minor. (MGN Image)

Kiara Kathy La Shae Morrise, 21, of Cedar Rapids, turned herself in to law enforcement in Knox County, Illinois. She had a warrant issued for the crime of Accessory After the Fact.

The Linn County Attorney's Office said Morrise helped Todd Jenkins avoid apprehension after knowing he had shot and killed Reginald Ward in Cedar Rapids. Morrise met Jenkins at a hotel in Aurora, Illinois multiple times after speaking to police about the shooting, but she refused to cooperate.

U.S. Marshals said they found Morrise and Jenkins together on March 26.

Dawn Louise Benavidez, 47, of Davenport, was also charged with Accessory After the Fact, in connection with this incident, on April 15.

Officials say the investigation remains ongoing and more arrests are likely.

