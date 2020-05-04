Police make a second arrest in connection with April 20 homicide

Iowa City police have made a second arrest in connection with the shooting death of Kejuan Winters that occurred on April 20.

Officials said Durojaiye Antonio Rosa, 22, is charged with First Degree Murder for his role in Winters’ death.

Police are still searching for Reginald “Reggie” Little, 44, a person of interest in the case.

The investigation is ongoing.

The Iowa City Police Department is asking anyone with information about this incident, or Little's whereabouts, to call 319-356-5276.

Iowa City Area Crime Stoppers is offering up to $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest. Tips can be submitted to P3tips.com.

