Police looking for suspects accused of robbing Cedar Rapids restaurant

Cedar Rapids police are looking for suspects accused of robbing the Burger King on Mount Vernon Road.

Police said it happened at 5:07 p.m. on Aug. 14.

One suspect showed a handgun during the robbery and stole an unknown amount of crash the register. The suspects left the scene on foot.

No one was hurt.

Police provided TV9 pictures of the suspects obtained from surveillance cameras. Vehicles in the pictures are not believed to be connected to the case.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 319-286-5457 or Linn County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-CS-CRIME (272-7463).