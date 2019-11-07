Police looking for missing 10-year-old Ottumwa boy

Police in Ottumwa are looking for a 10-year-old boy reported missing Wednesday evening.

The police department said Deontae Renken walked away from his home at 402 South Webster Street in Ottumwa.

He is known to hide from law enforcement, police said. He once tried to hide in a creek area in Wildwood Park as well as other locations around Ottumwa. Authorities said they've checked these areas and did not see the boy.

Renken is described as a being 4 feet 7 inches tall and weighs about 120 pounds. He has brown eyes and brown hair. He was last seen wearing a red and blue shirt, a blue jean jacket, brown boots and a green and gray backpack.

Anyone who sees the boy is asked to call the Ottumwa Police Department at 641-683-0661.