Police locate damage to property after reports of shots fired in Iowa City

Iowa City Police are seeking assistance from the public after reports of shots being fired on Wednesday afternoon led to the discovery of property damage on the city's south side.

At around 12:50 p.m. on Wednesday, February 19, 2020, officers were sent to the neighborhood in the vicinity of Sandusky Drive and Taylor Drive after multiple calls about hearing gunshots.

Upon arrival, officers discovered what appeared to be gunshot damage on a vehicle and a nearby home. There were no initial reports of any injuries.

Police have asked for anybody with information about the incident, including the identity of the person who fired the gun, to contact Sgt. Jerry Blomgren at (319) 356-5726.

Alternatively, people can contact Iowa City Area Crime Stoppers, who is also offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information about this incident, if an arrest is made. Crime Stoppers tips can be submitted via the P3 Tips app, online at iccrimestoppers.org, or by phone at 319-358-TIPS (8477). All tips and calls are held in strict confidence and anonymity is guaranteed. Individuals providing information are not required to reveal their identity to collect a reward.