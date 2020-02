Cedar Rapids police said they are investigating after a chase involving juveniles in a car that was reportedly stolen.

The police department said the chase started at 12:38 p.m. Friday near F Avenue and Edgewood Road NW. About 10 minutes later, officers said the vehicle stopped in the area of O Avenue NW and 9th Street.

That's when the juveniles got out and ran.

Authorities said one suspect is in custody and there are possible two others involved.