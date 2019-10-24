Police looking for three men accused of closely watching woman, child at Pella shopping center

The Pella Police Department issued a warning Wednesday night following an incident of suspicious behavior earlier in the evening.

Around 4:30 p.m., police said the got a report of three men reportedly watching a mother and her infant as they pulled into a shopping center, shopped in the store and returned to their vehicle.

Authorities described the behavior as 'suspicious, unnatural and concerning' but did not consider it criminal misconduct.

Police are looking for the men involved. They were seen in a red compact Nissan with Texas plates LKW5739. Police said three Hispanic men between in their 30's and 40's were in the car. One was wearing a black and gray running suit and another was wearing a t-shirt and jeans. The third man was wearing a 'nice shirt' and jeans.

A fourth man joined the group before they left the parking lot. He was only described as wearing a baseball-style hat.

Anyone with information about what happened is asked to call the Pella Police Department at 641-628-4921.