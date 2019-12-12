Police investigating who stole donation box money from animal rescue

Cedar Rapids police say money inside an animal rescue's donation box was stolen on Wednesday overnight.

It happened at the Last Hope Animal Rescue on 16th Avenue SW in Cedar Rapids. Around 50 animals are housed at the facility.

Police say they are not sure who took the cash.

Officials with last hope say they do not know how much money was stolen but say had they been able to use it, it would have helped in their mission.

"Every single dollar counts for us," said Amanda Rush, with Last Hope. "That money can be used for something as simple as vaccinations or medicine."

Last Hope took their story to Facebook and has invited members of the community to help replenish what was taken. So far they have raised more than $4,500.

Anyone with information about what took place is asked to call Cedar Rapids police.