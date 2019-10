Police are investigating who might have vandalized a Maquoketa cemetery.

The Jackson County Sherriff's Office posted to their Facebook page on Thursday that multiple tombstones were reported damaged and vandalized at the Buckhorn Cemetary.

Officials believe this incident happened sometime in October.

If you have any information on who could be defacing these tombstones, you are asked to contact the Jackson County Sherrif's Office at (563) 652-3312.