Police investigating vandalism at Angel's Park

Evansdale police are asking for information as they investigate vandalism at Angel's Park.

Police say someone vandalized the park on June 4 between 10 p.m. and Midnight.

According to their Facebook post, they believe a fisherman was in the area at the time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Evansdale Police Department at 319-232-6682.

Angel's Park was created in the Meyers Lake area of Evansdale to honor the memory of Lyric Cook and Elizabeth Collins, two cousins who were last seen riding their bikes around the lake in 2012. Their bodies were found in a Bremer County park in December of that year. Their killer has not been found.

The park, which officially opened to the public last fall, is also a memorial for other children who have died.