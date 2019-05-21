Police investigating string of car break-ins in Cedar Rapids

Police in Cedar Rapids said they are looking into a recent string of car thefts.

Police were called Monday night to Kids First Gymnastics on Bowling Street SW for several vehicles that were broken into. In a Facebook post, the victim reportedly posted windows on their SUV had been damaged. They also reported a diaper bag missing which contained items for a baby and credit cards.

Another SUV in the same lot reportedly had its window broken and a purse with cash inside stolen, police said.

Authorities told KCRG-TV9 they responded to several other reports of cars being broken into at local businesses Monday night. They were called to Somersaults Gymnastics on 27th Avenue SW, Iowa Elite Cheer on 4th Street Court SW and Twisters Gymnastics on Tower Terrace Road NE. In total, seven cars were broken into and had items missing.

Police said they believe all of the thefts happened from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Monday.