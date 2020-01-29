Police investigating social media threat involving Waterloo schools

Authorities in Waterloo are investigating a threat made to several schools on social media.

Waterloo police started investigating the threat around 6:40 p.m. Tuesday.

According to the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier, a screenshot of a Snapchat post started circulating on social media that reads, “I’m blowing up east west and Carver and central tomorrow.”

"The Waterloo Police department is working in conjunction with the Waterloo Community School District to identify the individual(s) responsible for these posts," according to a press release posted on the Waterloo Police Department's website.

A Waterloo Schools spokesperson told the Courier the district will be in touch with family when they “get guidance from authorities.”

In a message to parents Tuesday night, the district said "We wanted you to know that we have turned over all of the images to police and they are currently investigating. As soon as we learn more info from authorities, we will let you know. Thank you for your patience.”