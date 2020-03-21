Police investigating after man arrives at Cedar Rapids hospital with gunshot wound

A man arrived at a local hospital with a gunshot wound early Saturday morning, according to law enforcement.

At around 3:49 a.m. on Saturday, March 21, 2020, the Cedar Rapids Police Department was called to UnityPoint-St. Luke's Hospital after a report of a man that had arrived with injuries from a gunshot.

A preliminary investigation by officers suggested that the incident happened in the 2100 block of North Towne Court NE. Officers located shell casings in that area.

The victim, a 31-year-old man, was believed to have non-life-threatening injuries.

Police do not have a suspect in the incident, but an investigation is ongoing.