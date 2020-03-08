Police investigating shots fired reports

On Sunday, around 3:01 a.m., Iowa City Police officers responded to multiple reports of several gunshots being heard near the 2100 block of Taylor Drive. Responding officers located several shell casings in the street.

There have been no reports of injuries from this incident. No arrests have been made.

Iowa City Police are asking for the public's help to identify anyone involved with this incident. Anyone with information is urged to contact the police.

Iowa City Area Crime Stoppers is also offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information about this incident if an arrest is made. Crime Stoppers tips can be submitted via the P3 Tips app, online at iccrimestoppers.org, or by phone at 319-358-TIPS (8477). All tips and calls are held in strict confidence and anonymity are guaranteed. Individuals providing information are not required to reveal their identity to collect a reward.

