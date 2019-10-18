Police investigate shooting report in Cedar Rapids

Police in Cedar Rapids are investigating a report of a shooting Friday afternoon that left one person injured.

Officers responded to the 800 block of 15th Street SE at about 3:40 p.m. Friday on a report of shots fired. Investigators said the one man was shot in the leg. His condition is not known at this time.

Investigators have placed crime scene tape up in the area where several shell casings are visible. Officers had no information about a suspect in the case.

No other details have been released.