Police investigate shooting report in Cedar Rapids

Cedar Rapids Police on scene of a shooting report in the 800 block of 15th Street Southeast Cedar Rapids on Friday, October 18, 2019. (BRIAN TABICK/KCRG)
Updated: Fri 4:29 PM, Oct 18, 2019

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Police in Cedar Rapids are investigating a report of a shooting Friday afternoon that left one person injured.

Officers responded to the 800 block of 15th Street SE at about 3:40 p.m. Friday on a report of shots fired. Investigators said the one man was shot in the leg. His condition is not known at this time.

Investigators have placed crime scene tape up in the area where several shell casings are visible. Officers had no information about a suspect in the case.

No other details have been released.

 