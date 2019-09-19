Police investigate reports of naked bicyclist near Cedar Lake

Cedar Rapids police said they've received three calls about a man riding a bike naked near Cedar Lake since the beginning of September.

Just before 6:10 a.m. Thursday, police said they got a report of a naked man on a bike on the trail near Cedar Lake. Officers could not find the individual.

Police said they've also gotten reports from Sept. 3 and Sept. 12.

Authorities don't believe the person is approaching or trying to talk to anyone.

The police department has increased its control around Cedar Lake.