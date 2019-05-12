Police investigate report of shots fired on northeast side of Cedar Rapids

Officials investigated a report of shots being fired on the northeast side of Cedar Rapids, locating one vehicle that had been struck by a bullet.

Cedar Rapids Police said they responded to a call regarding shots fired between two vehicles in the 1700 block of B Avenue NE at around 6:57 p.m. Officers discovered shell casings at the site, and also a parked car that had damage from a gunshot.

Officers stopped one of the vehicles involved in the incident and interviewed the people inside.

No charges or arrests were made, but officials are still investigating.