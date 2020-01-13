Police investigate after report of shots fired on southeast side of Cedar Rapids

Law enforcement officials are investigating following a report of shots being fired in a southeast side neighborhood.

At around 8:35 p.m. on Monday, January 13, 2020, Cedar Rapids Police were sent to the corner of 10th Street SE and 10th Avenue SE after residents reported hearing shots fired.

Officers discovered that a home at 1058 10th Avenue SE had been hit by gunshots. Nobody inside the home was injured.

An investigation into the matter is ongoing. If you have information about this incident, call Linn County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-CS-CRIME (272-7463) or text to CRIMES (274637) and in the message/subject, type 5227 and your tip. You can continue to trade information with an investigator. Text STOP to opt out at any time. If the information that you provide leads to an arrest, you may be eligible for a reward. All calls are anonymous.