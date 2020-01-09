Police find suspect who was allegedly offering money to children

UPDATE: Police have identified the male in the photo. The investigation is still ongoing.

Iowa City police are searching for a man who they say was allegedly offering money to children outside of a convenience store.

Police say the incidents happened Wednesday around 3:15 p.m. at the Kum and Go on 2303 Muscatine Avenue.

Witnesses say the man was approximately 35 years old and was driving a blue sedan. No one was harmed and police don't know what his intentions were.

Anyone with information should call Iowa City police.