Police in Independence want drivers to pay attention to school crosswalks

The Independence Police Department is warning drivers to pay attention to students crossing a major road in town.

The Independence School District says a car almost struck a crossing guard this week. School leaders say this is the first time in the last 5 years something like this has happened.

Officials say drivers need to let students and the crossing guard completely leave the intersection before continuing.

Russell Reiter, the Superintendent of the Independence School District said, "What we're looking out is simply school safety and we want to make sure that whenever kids are crossing the very busy roads or being brought into school that you know people who were driving cars and or walking to school are safe."

Reiter says he's talking with all of his crossing guards to make sure they're reporting every time an incident happens and writing down license plates.