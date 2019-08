The Des Moines Police Department is looking for 15-year-old Kaitlyn Shanelle Thomas.

She was last seen early Wednesday morning walking in the 3600 block of East Maple Street in Des Moines, according to station KCCI.

Thomas has long, braided hair, 5'4 and weighs 120 pounds. There's no word on what she's wearing.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.