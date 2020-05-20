Police in Coralville investigate report of shots being fired early Wednesday morning

Multiple residents reported hearing shots being fired just after midnight on Wednesday, according to law enforcement officials.

At around 12:38 a.m. on Wednesday, May 20, the Coralville Police Department was sent to the 900 block of 20th Avenue Place after dispatchers received several reports of at least five shots being fired in the area.

Officers were able to locate a window frame with a bullet hole in the 1000 block of 20th Avenue.

No injuries were reported in connection to the incident.

An investigation into the matter is ongoing.